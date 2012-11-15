LONDON Nov 15 The euro rose to a two-week high against sterling on Thursday as investors unwound short positions against the single currency and sold the pound after the Bank of England left the door open for more easing.

The euro rose to 80.52 pence, its highest level since Oct. 31 and up 0.1 percent on the day. Traders cited stops above 80.60 pence with some investors positioned for the euro to rise to 80.75 pence, the high struck on Oct 31.

(reporting by Anirban Nag)