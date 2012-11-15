LONDON Nov 15 Trade-weighted sterling fell to its lowest in three weeks on Thursday with the British pound extending losses against the dollar and euro, data from the Bank of England showed.

The index fell to 83.4, its lowest since Oct. 24. Earlier on Thursday sterling hit a two-month low versus the dollar and a two-week low against the euro after weaker-than-expected UK retail sales data indicated the fragile state of the economy.

Sterling was also hit after the BoE left the door open for more quantitative easing and Governor Mervyn King flagged sterling's recent gains as an impediment to faster economic recovery in the UK. (Reporting by Anooja Debnath; editing by Anirban Nag)