Sterling hits one-week lows as slow wage growth dampens spirits
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds detail)
LONDON Nov 21 Sterling edged up to a session high against the dollar on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes revealed members voted by 8-1 to leave its quantitative easing total unchanged.
Although the vote was largely as expected, traders said the pound gained a small boost from the relief that there were not more votes in favour of expanding QE.
Sterling touched a fresh session high of $1.5930, rising from around $1.5911. But traders reported offers from $1.5930-$1.5950 which may hamper the pound. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)
