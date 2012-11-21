LONDON Nov 21 Sterling edged up to a session high against the dollar on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes revealed members voted by 8-1 to leave its quantitative easing total unchanged.

Although the vote was largely as expected, traders said the pound gained a small boost from the relief that there were not more votes in favour of expanding QE.

Sterling touched a fresh session high of $1.5930, rising from around $1.5911. But traders reported offers from $1.5930-$1.5950 which may hamper the pound. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)