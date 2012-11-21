LONDON Nov 21 The pound edged up to touch its highest in nearly two weeks against the dollar on Wednesday, helped as the euro trimmed losses and by Bank of England minutes which were not as dovish as some had feared.

Sterling rose to $1.5939, its strongest since Nov. 9, surpassing Tuesday's peak of $1.5936. But traders said it may struggle to make further gains due to reported offers up to $1.5950.

It was last flat on the day at $1.5929. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anooja Debnath)