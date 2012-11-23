LONDON Nov 23 A broadly firmer euro rose to a one-month high against sterling on Friday after a source told Reuters Greece's international lenders were edging closer towards agreeing measures to cut Greek debt.

The euro edged up to 80.865 pence, just above the previous day's high of 80.86 pence to mark its strongest since Oct. 25.

The euro has solid chart support above its 200-day moving average around 80.73 pence, but traders said it could face strong selling pressure ahead of 81.00 pence which could slow its rise. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)