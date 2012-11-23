LONDON Nov 23 Sterling fell to a one-month low against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday, dragged down by its losses against a firmer euro on optimism that Greece's lenders were nearing an agreement on aid.

Bank of England data showed the trade-weighted index for the pound fell to 83.3, its lowest since Oct. 24.

The drop came as the euro rose to a one-month high of 81.085 pence, just shy of chart resistance at 81.09 pence, its 233-day moving average. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)