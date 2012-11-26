LONDON Nov 26 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday after Bank of Canada's chief Mark Carney was announced as the new BoE Governor, in a move that surprised markets.

The pound rose to a 2-1/2 week high against the Canadian dollar to C$1.5950 from C$1.5898 beforehand.

The December gilt future pared gains modestly after the announcement and was last 13 ticks up on the day at 119.55, having stood 18 ticks up on the day at 119.60 shortly beforehand.

