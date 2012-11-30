Sterling hits one-week lows as slow wage growth dampens spirits
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds detail)
LONDON Nov 30, The euro rose to a five week high against the pound on Friday on month-end buying and tracking its rise against the dollar.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 81.315 pence, its highest level since Oct. 24. Further gains could see it target the October high of 81.65 pence. (Editing by Jessica Mortimer)
