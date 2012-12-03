REFILE-Punchy UK data helps sterling to best week vs euro since Nov
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Dec 3 Sterling rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, helped by stronger-than expected UK manufacturing PMI data and reported corporate demand.
Sterling rose to $1.6069, its highest level since Nov 2 and the 50 percent retracement of the Sept. 21 to mid-November fall from above $1.63 to $1.5820. Traders expected resistance around this level. (Reporting by Philip Baillie, Editing by Nia Williams)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling rebounded on Friday and was on track for its strongest week against the euro for almost three months, after year-end UK manufacturing and trade data beat expectations and allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling jumped above $1.25 on Friday after data showed UK industrial output rose more than expected in December and the trade deficit was narrower than forecast, allaying fears of a slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.