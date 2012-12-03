LONDON Dec 3 Sterling rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, helped by stronger-than expected UK manufacturing PMI data and reported corporate demand.

Sterling rose to $1.6069, its highest level since Nov 2 and the 50 percent retracement of the Sept. 21 to mid-November fall from above $1.63 to $1.5820. Traders expected resistance around this level. (Reporting by Philip Baillie, Editing by Nia Williams)