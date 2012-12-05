UPDATE 1-Pound gains ground as Lords launch Brexit debate
LONDON Dec 5 The euro rose to a one-month high against the pound on Wednesday, tracking a rise in the euro's gains against the dollar as European shares rose.
The euro rose to 81.460 pence, its highest level since Oct. 24. Near-term resistance was expected at the October high of 81.65 pence. (Reporting by Philip Baillie, Editing by Nia Williams)
