By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, July 4 Sterling plunged and UK stocks
and government bonds rose on Thursday after the Bank of England
surprised markets by voicing concern that rising gilt yields
were not warranted by the state of the British economy.
While the BoE kept interest rates and the extent of its
bond-buying unchanged at its first policy meeting under new
governor Mark Carney, markets were caught unawares by the
central bank issuing a statement and signalling it could give
forward guidance on interest rates next month.
Sterling slipped 1.3 percent to a low of $1.5060,
its weakest since late May, and was on track for its worst daily
performance since December 2011.
The euro rose more than 1 percent against the
pound to a 2-1/2 month high of 86.34 pence before paring gains.
"The timing of the BoE statement was somewhat surprising and
this could keep sterling under pressure across the board," said
Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi.
"The statement is a continuation of the dovish bias that was
communicated by the previous BoE governor, Mervyn King, and his
colleagues at the MPC ... they had highlighted the risks
emanating from premature tightening in the financial market
conditions."
Ten-year gilt prices surged after the BoE
announcement and yields slid 7 basis points to stand 5 bps lower
on the day at 2.35 percent at 1130 GMT.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose almost a percentage point
between early May and late June - an effective policy
tightening.
Short sterling rate futures - which reflect BoE rate
expectations - were up strongly across the strip, with March
2014 contracts up 9 ticks to 99.38 and September 2015
contracts as much as 17 ticks higher.
"We're seeing a big repricing of rate expectations across
the market," said Shahid Ladha, gilts strategist at BNP Paribas.
Tighter monetary conditions could threaten Britain's nascent
economic recovery, which seems to be taking hold in the second
quarter after a recent string of positive data.
The FTSE 100 stocks index was up 2.6 percent, at 6,404.99
points, hitting three-week highs and on track for its biggest
one-day gain since late 2011.
Sterling's rise has also been limited against the dollar,
which has been supported by expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could pare back its bond-buying programme.
The yield spread between 10-year U.S. Treasuries
and UK gilts moved towards recent seven-year highs
in the dollar's favour.