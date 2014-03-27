LONDON, March 27 Sterling rose to a three-week high against the euro while gilts cut gains on Thursday, after British retail sales for February easily beat expectations and bolstered chances of monetary tightening next year.

The euro fell to 82.72 pence after the data from 83.10 pence beforehand, and its lowest level since March 6.

Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.6642 --the day's high --and firmer than $1.6570 before the data was released.

UK June gilt futures pared gains after the data, having tracked rising Bunds early in the session. They were last at 109.98, up 9 ticks on the day, having earlier been at 110.11 just before the retail sales data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged slightly higher after the UK data. The index, which had been in negative territory earlier, rose 0.1 percent to 1,321.29 points by 0932 GMT. (Reporting by London Markets Team; Editing by Marius Zaharia)