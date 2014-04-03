LONDON, April 3 Sterling fell against the dollar on Thursday following slower-than-expected UK services sector data, although it gained against the euro after the ECB flagged chances of quantitative easing.

The UK data overshadowed earlier comments by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who told a newspaper that interest rates may rise before the next general election. The election is due in May 2015, and markets are pricing in a chance of a rate hike in a year's time.

Carney's comments had pushed sterling higher during the Asian session and early in the European trading day. It gave up its gains, especially against the dollar, after the UK PMI services report.

The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI) edged down to 57.6 in March from 58.2 in February, below economists' consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 58.1. The index, however, remains far above the 50 mark denoting an expansion and pointed to robust growth.

Sterling was down 0.35 percent to $1.6580 in afternoon trade, compared with around $1.6630 in early trade before the data was released. Traders said the pound could fall further towards recent lows of around $1.6510 if U.S. jobs data on Friday beats expectations.

The euro gave up earlier gains to trade at 82.75 pence, having hit a high of 83.14 pence after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged.

"The PMI data saw some long positions in the pound being pared," said Sasha Nugent, analyst at Caxton FX. "The data was not bad but helped the market understand that the recovery we have seen so far may have topped out."

All three March PMI surveys - manufacturing, construction and services - have fallen short of expectation but still point to robust growth in the first quarter for the UK.

That should encourage investors to buy pounds on dips especially, against the euro, on expectations the UK economy will do better than the euro zone in coming months. That would put upward pressure on gilt yields and make sterling more attractive, traders said.

At the same time, investors remain cautious about the euro. Euro zone policymakers are trying to tame the currency's recent strength, and inflation in the euro zone fell to its lowest since November 2009 in March.

ECB chief Mario Draghi told a news conference after the rate decision that he and his colleagues expected a prolonged period of low inflation and that if it dragged on too long, action would be taken. He added that printing money - quantitative easing - had been discussed on Thursday.

His comments dragged the euro broadly lower and the single currency was last trading down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.3720 and was 0.2 percent weaker against the yen at 142.80 yen.

"Draghi's comments are enough to keep investors from adding to long positions in the euro," said Geoff Yu, currency analyst at UBS. "It is a balancing act from the ECB and future course of action will be very data dependent. We would look to fade any upside in euro/dollar and euro/sterling."

A Reuters poll released on Wednesday forecast the euro would weaken to 82.7 pence in a month, 81.2 pence in six and just 79.5 pence in a year's time, little changed from a month ago.