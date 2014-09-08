* Two-week implied vols at 12 pct, indicating near term worries

* Sterling/dollar 1-month implied vols at 13-mth highs

* Bias for more weakness in sterling, options show

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 8 The cost of hedging against near-term currency swings from a possible "Yes" vote at Scotland's independence referendum jumped on Monday, with the options market showing its greatest bias for sterling weakness against the dollar in more than two years.

With less than two weeks to go, a YouGov survey for the Sunday Times put the "Yes" to independence campaign at 51 percent against the "No" camp at 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a month.

The pound is centre-stage in the debate. Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond says Scotland will share the pound while Westminster has ruled it out, stoking uncertainty about the currency, debt and sharing of North Sea oil revenues.

Until late last month, most investors, including hedge funds, have been factoring in only a slight chance that Scotland will leave the three-century-old union. But with the tightening of recent polls indicating that Scotland could be inching towards independence, many investors are increasingly jittery.

The referendum is to be held on Sept. 18.

Sterling fell more than 1 percent against the dollar , to hit a near 10-month low of $1.6104. It was also down 1.2 percent against the euro, with the single currency at 80.37 pence, its highest in four weeks.

"The FX market also has some catching up to do. So far hardly any uncertainty about the outcome of the referendum had been priced in," Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said. "Over the next two weeks we should all be prepared for increased volatility in sterling exchange rates."

The weakness in the pound -- it has shed over 2.5 percent in the past week against the dollar -- saw the cost of hedging against near term uncertainty rise. In fact, Monday's rise in implied volatility, especially near term, puts it on track for its biggest rise since just before the 2010 general election.

Two-week sterling/dollar implied volatility -- straddling the date of the vote -- has more than tripled, rising to trade at 12 percent on Monday, traders said.

It was much higher than the one-month implied volatility for sterling/dollar which rose to about 9.5 percent, its highest level since July 2013.

Two-month implied volatility also rose, but much less than the one-month, highlighting concerns about the short-term aftermath from a potential "Yes" vote.

"It is the near-term fallout that is leading hedge funds to seek protection," one options trader at a UK bank said. "The longer term investors -- the real money investors -- have so far been on the sidelines."

BIAS FOR WEAKER POUND

Until early August most investors were bullish about the pound, given solid UK economic data and expectations that the Bank of England could be the first major central bank to lift interest rates from record lows.

Some of those bets have been unwound as wage inflation is still subdued, but it is the underpricing of a possible Scotland exit is what is driving the market, traders said. Those concerns have also hit rate hike chances.

One-month sterling/dollar risk reversals, measured in vols, and a gauge of demand for options on a currency rising or falling, were showing their highest bias for sterling weakness against the greenback in more than two years. They were trading at 1.8 vols in favour of sterling puts, or bets the pound will weaken.

One-month euro/sterling risk reversals, which flipped to show a bias for sterling weakness against the euro last week were also showing a greater skew for further pound losses.

One-month risk reversals, were trading at 0.4 vols in favour of euro calls, or bets the single currency will rise. To put that in perspective, the euro has been under pressure ever since the European Central Bank cut rates to new lows and launched an asset purchase programme last week.

But it has risen against the pound, having already gained more than 1 percent this month. (Editing by Louise Ireland)