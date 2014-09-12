(Updates with latest poll, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 12 The cost of hedging against
near-term swings in the British pound jumped to four-year highs
on Friday and investors added to unfavourable bets in the
derivatives market, reflecting jitters about the result of the
Scottish referendum.
One-week sterling/dollar implied volatility rose
to a peak of 15.525 percent, according to Reuters data, its
highest since mid-2010. The one-week options will expire on
Sept. 19, the day after Scotland's vote on independence from the
United Kingdom, when the results should be announced.
In the derivatives market, the one-week and
one-month sterling/dollar risk reversals, a gauge of
demand for options on a currency rising or falling, showed an
increasing bias for sterling weakness.
In the spot market, sterling slipped to $1.6221,
failing to build on earlier gains in Asia but still above the
10-month low of $1.6051 struck on Wednesday. It hit a high of
$1.6277 in Asian trading after a YouGov survey showed those in
Scotland who intended to vote against independence were gaining
the upper hand.
The euro rose against the pound to 79.68 pence,
on track for second week of gains.
Sterling's dip came despite another poll, the Guardian/ICM
poll, showing support for the union at 51 percent and
nationalists on 49 percent, with "don't knows" excluded. Traders
said investors were staying away from the pound before the
weekend given all the risk involved.
"A `Yes' vote would be a game-changer. The uncertainty and
what it would mean for UK monetary policy would easily justify
sterling/dollar trading close to $1.50," said Chris Turner, head
of currency strategy at ING.
He expects the "No" camp to win next week, in which case
sterling would target a bounce to target $1.66.
Sterling is a prominent part of the debate over Scotland.
The pro-independence leader, Scottish First Minister Alex
Salmond, says Scotland will share the pound. Westminster has
ruled that out, leading to uncertainty about how debt, North Sea
oil revenues and the currency will be shared.
Investors fear that a Scottish split would leave Britain
saddled with higher debt, a wider current account deficit and a
smaller domestic market that could hurt future investments. More
debt could also lead to a possible downgrade by rating agencies
and outflows from Britain.
Investors pulled $27 billion out of UK financial assets last
month - the biggest outflow since the Lehman crisis in 2008 -
data compiled by London-based consultancy CrossBorder Capital
showed, as worries about Scotland hit home.
MORE SWINGS
Traders expect more swings in the pound as more polls are
released in the days before a vote that is too close to call.
Morgan Stanley said in a note that its daily flow data
indicated significant outflows from UK stocks going into last
weekend, mainly because of the Scottish referendum and investor
concerns that a "Yes" vote would hurt growth prospects.
The referendum jitters come after a rough couple of months
for the pound, which is now around 10 cents lower against the
dollar since its high of $1.7192 struck in mid-July.
Having ignored the risks from a "Yes" vote until late
August, investors, including hedge funds, are now making a
beeline to buy protection against sharp fluctuations and further
downside in the pound, traders said.
The one-month implied volatility for
sterling/dollar was elevated, having hit a three-year high of 11
percent earlier this week. On Friday, it was at around 9.2
percent, still higher than two-month implied vols,
which were trading at 8 percent.
This highlighted concerns about the fallout from a potential
"Yes" vote in the short term.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry
King)