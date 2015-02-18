(Adds details, quote)

LONDON Feb 18 Sterling rose towards seven-year highs against the euro while gilt futures fell on Wednesday after data showed British pay growth far outstripped inflation in December and the jobless rate fell.

Average weekly earnings, including bonuses, rose 2.4 percent in annual terms in December, well above inflation of 0.5 percent and picking up from November. The Office for National Statistics also said Britain's unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent, its lowest level in more than six years.

Sterling rose to 73.795 pence per euro, not far from a seven-year high of 73.715 pence struck late last week. Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.6 percent to a high for the day of $1.5437, up from $1.5377 before the data was released.

"It is solid data all round," said a spot trader.

Separately, minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting showed signs of a division among policymakers re-emerging over the outlook for interest rates, although they voted unanimously for the second month running to keep policy on hold.

British interest rates have been at a record low of 0.5 percent for six years, and investors reckon they could stay there for at least another year due to low inflation, even as the economy heads for its strongest growth in nearly a decade.

But with wages picking up strongly and recent data showing that manufacturing, construction and services sectors all growing at a robust pace, some analysts reckon the BoE may have to tighten policy much before the market anticipates.

The focus now turns to the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting. At the meeting, the Fed upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy but flagged some concerns over a decline in inflation expectations and international developments.

"We are keen to understand how deep the hawkish sentiment runs within the Fed. If not - and if a dovish tone prevails - sterling could climb to $1.55, and even $1.56 by the end of the day," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate desk at UKForex. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)