GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
LONDON Feb 24 Sterling rebounded against the dollar in choppy trade on Tuesday, hitting the day's high as it drew support from a record high in British stocks and expectations the Federal Reserve will not hurry to raise interest rates.
The FTSE 100 hit a new record of 6,954.79, surpassing its previous life-time high of 6,950.60, set on Dec. 30, 1999. The index was up 0.6 percent at 6,953.60 points by 1606 GMT.
Sterling touched a high of $1.5473 and turned higher against the euro to trade at 73.40 pence per euro in late afternoon trade.
Sterling had fallen against the dollar immediately after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen seemed to herald an interest rate hike in coming months.
But yields on U.S. Treasuries fell as it became clear that Yellen had offered no commitment as to when the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re