LONDON Feb 24 Sterling rebounded against the dollar in choppy trade on Tuesday, hitting the day's high as it drew support from a record high in British stocks and expectations the Federal Reserve will not hurry to raise interest rates.

The FTSE 100 hit a new record of 6,954.79, surpassing its previous life-time high of 6,950.60, set on Dec. 30, 1999. The index was up 0.6 percent at 6,953.60 points by 1606 GMT.

Sterling touched a high of $1.5473 and turned higher against the euro to trade at 73.40 pence per euro in late afternoon trade.

Sterling had fallen against the dollar immediately after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen seemed to herald an interest rate hike in coming months.

But yields on U.S. Treasuries fell as it became clear that Yellen had offered no commitment as to when the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)