LONDON Feb 25 Sterling touched an eight-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over the UK's economic performance compared to its peers in Europe, which has helped drive British shares to record levels.

Although the pound has been weak against a broadly stronger dollar since last July, it has gained steadily against the European currencies in which it does most of its trade.

In the past month it has also bounced 3 percent higher against China's yuan and dealers say sterling is benefiting broadly from the yields available on British government bonds at a time when equivalents in Europe are at zero.

The gains also seem broadly the product of a steadying of expectations for the Bank of England to deliver an interest rate hike early in 2016, after those expectations were pushed back by more than a year.

Sterling rose to as high as $1.5534, up 0.5 percent on the day.

"The softer dollar environment has allowed many currencies to recoup some of the heavy losses seen so far this year," ING strategist Chris Turner said in a morning note.

"On what looks to be a corrective day for the dollar, we see scope for the short squeeze extending to the 1.5590/5620 area."

He pointed to a BoE seminar starting at 1000 GMT on Wednesday, where a number of the bank's policy committee members will be speaking, as a potential catalyst for more gains.

There were mixed views from members of the panel in appearances in parliament and elsewhere on Tuesday, with Kristin Forbes prodding the pound higher by saying British interest rates could rise soon if inflationary pressures pick up quickly.

Recent data on the UK economy, in particular wage growth, has been solid even although inflation remains close to zero. London's FTSE 100 index hit a new record of 6,954.79 on Tuesday, surpassing a previous life-time high set on Dec. 30, 1999.

Against the euro the pound also inched up 0.1 percent to 73.315 pence. Against the trade-weighted index of currencies it stood just off a 6-1/2 year high of 91.1 hit on Tuesday.

"This does seem chiefly about the dollar today," said one London-based dealer. "But there is clearly improvement on sterling. We should see soon how much that is just a clearing out of some of the bearish positioning we have seen and how much about inflows to the UK as a safe haven from Europe's problems." (Editing by Susan Fenton)