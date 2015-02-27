(Updates prices, adds more comment)

By Patrick Graham and Andy Bruce

LONDON Feb 27 Sterling steadied on Friday after a rollercoaster week which has seen it scale seven-year highs against the euro even as doubts appear over how much more it can gain ahead of a potentially unsettling election in May.

Helped by an afternoon recovery in Europe for the euro against the dollar, the pound bounced back from lows below $1.54 hit in early trade. It also inched up 0.12 percent to 72.54 pence per euro, its strongest since the end of 2007 but only 3 hundredths of a pence above Thursday's high.

Despite the gain on the day, the pound was almost a cent below 8-week highs hit against the dollar a day earlier, with a growing focus on political risks ahead of the election helping cool the past month's stronger mood towards Britain.

"Its been an up and down sort of day," said a dealer with one London-based brokerage. "But given the stronger tone we've seen to the dollar in the past 24 hours, I do wonder if yesterday's highs for sterling are as good as it gets."

This week has seen a raft of warnings from analyst teams at major banks on risks to the pound, with worries over heavier spending and taxes and regulation on the financial sector by any potential centre-left Labour government top of the list.

Options market pricing shows a jump in the cost of derivatives allowing investors to hedge against volatility around the most closely contested parliamentary election of the modern era. Three-month implied volatility traded at 9 percent compared to around 7.35 percent for the equivalent 2-month option.

"It feels like the electoral risks are finally coming into focus," said Michael Sneyd, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London.

"After the strong performance since the start of this year, people are thinking that these are good levels to start to position for some nerves around the election. We are certainly in that camp."

In sterling's favour are far higher government bond yields than those in the better-balanced euro zone economies and the prospect of a rise in interest rates sometime in the next year or so that will bolster returns.

Gilt yields rose strongly on Friday, tracking German Bunds after data showed deflationary pressure in parts of the euro zone was not as strong as feared last month, and further boosted by strong British consumer confidence figures.

At 1532 GMT the 10-year gilt yield was up 4 basis points on the day at 1.77 percent. (Editing by Alison Williams)