LONDON, March 10 The cost of hedging against
sharp swings in the British pound rose sharply on Tuesday, as
investors priced in greater uncertainty associated with a highly
unpredictable parliamentary election.
Options market pricing showed a jump in the cost of hedging
against volatility around the May 7 election date and the weeks
after.
The two-month sterling/dollar implied volatility,
which expires on May 8 rose to 10.4 percent, its highest since
early 2012. It started trading at 9.65 percent on Tuesday,
according to Reuters data.
The three-month implied volatility also rose to a
high of 10.25 percent, indicating that the uncertainty from the
election is likely to spill over into June.
The euro/sterling two-month implied volatility
rose to a high of 10.70 percent, its highest since Jan. 26.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)