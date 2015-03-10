(Adds details, quotes)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, March 10 The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the British pound rose sharply on Tuesday, as investors priced in greater uncertainty associated with the parliamentary election in May.

Options market pricing showed a jump in the cost of hedging against volatility around the May 7 election date and the weeks after. Opinion polls show the ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labour neck-and-neck, making a hung parliament a strong likelihood and spelling a lengthy period of uncertainty.

Traders said hedge funds are taking no chances, unlike last year when many were caught napping before the Scottish independence vote in September. The close race between the "No" and the "Yes" camp in the run up to the Scottish vote triggered a massive bout of volatility and a sharp decline in the pound.

Now many are buying options, betting on sterling weakness especially against the dollar.

The two-month sterling/dollar implied volatility, which expires on May 8 rose to 10.4 percent, its highest since early 2012. It started trading at 9.65 percent on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.

The three-month implied volatility also rose to a high of 10.25 percent, indicating that the uncertainty from the election is likely to spill over into June.

The euro/sterling two-month implied volatility rose to a high of 10.70 percent, its highest since Jan. 26.

"The two and the three-month implied volatilities now capture the election date so we are seeing demand," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "To me, though, the action should lie in the one-year and beyond implied volatility curve, in case we get a Conservative government. There should be demand at the longer end too."

That is because of the risk of Britain leaving the European Union under the Conservatives. The Conservative Party, under pressure from the anti-EU UK Independence Party, has promised a referendum on EU membership within two years if they win.

At the same time, the Scottish National Party, the party that campaigned to split Scotland from the United Kingdom, is seen making inroads and may enter a coalition with the centre-left Labour, keeping alive the prospect of a break-up.

"We expect a period of uncertainty and sterling could fall below the mid-$1.40 by June," said Howard Jones, partner at RMG Wealth, a London-based manager of global macro and foreign exchange strategies. "Buying options that guard against such weakness is highly recommended."

In the spot market, however, sterling traded firm near six-year highs against a trade-weighted basket of currencies at 91.4. The rise comes mainly due to a weak euro , where a 1-trillion-euro bond buying programme from the European Central Bank pushed the euro to multi-year lows.

Against the dollar, sterling was trading at $1.5060 , underpinned by expectations that the Bank of England could raise rates in early 2016. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Jeremy Gaunt)