LONDON Nov 9 Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed the UK trade deficit deteriorated to its widest on record in September.

Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar of $1.6007, trading down half a percent on the day, from around $1.6040 before the data was released.

It fell below its 100-day moving average at $1.6019 and a drop below $1.60 could see it target its 21-day moving average around $1.5936.

