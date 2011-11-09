Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
LONDON Nov 9 Sterling fell 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking losses in the euro with investors rushing to the safety of the U.S. dollar as the euro zone debt crisis intensified and benchmark Italian 10-year bond yields rose past 7 percent.
Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5930 as the euro fell through $1.36 to fall to $1.3580--its lowest in nearly a month.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
