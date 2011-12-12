LONDON Dec 12 The euro hit a nine-month low against the pound on Monday, extending losses on speculation that a lack of progress on solving the euro zone debt crisis would be detrimental to the single currency.

The euro fell as low 84.845 pence, its weakest since early March. Traders cited corprate selling of the single currency versus the pound, while a UK clearer was also seen dumping euros. (Reporting by London Forex Team)