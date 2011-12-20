LONDON, Dec 20 - Sterling hit a 9 1/2-month high against a currency basket on Tuesday as the UK currency rallied to its strongest against the euro in 10 months, while also gaining strongly against the dollar.

Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners, rose to 81.4, its highest since early March.

In earlier trade, sterling rallied roughly 1 percent against the dollar to the day's high of $1.5649, pushed higher after a series of stop-loss orders were triggered around $1.5600 and above.

The euro fell to 83.55 pence. (Reporting by London Forex Team)