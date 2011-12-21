Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Dec 21 The euro fell to a fresh 11-month low versus sterling on Wednesday as the single currency reversed brief gains made following a greater-than-expected take-up of the European Central Bank's first ever three-year lending operation.
The euro fell around 0.2 percent to 83.36 pence, its lowest level since mid-January. Market players said sterling was also benefitting from being seen as a relative safe haven from the euro zone's debt troubles.
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
