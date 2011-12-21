LONDON Dec 21 The euro fell to a fresh 11-month low versus sterling on Wednesday as the single currency reversed brief gains made following a greater-than-expected take-up of the European Central Bank's first ever three-year lending operation.

The euro fell around 0.2 percent to 83.36 pence, its lowest level since mid-January. Market players said sterling was also benefitting from being seen as a relative safe haven from the euro zone's debt troubles.