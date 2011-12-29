LONDON Dec 29 Sterling hit a 2 1/2-month low against a broadly stronger dollar on Thursday, extending losses as real money investors and model-related funds sold the UK currency.

The pound fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.5397, its weakest since early October. Traders cited constant sterling offers on electronic trading systems, along with specific demand for euro/sterling as keeping the pound under broad selling pressure. (Reporting by Londo Forex Team)