REFILE-Punchy UK data helps sterling to best week vs euro since Nov
LONDON Jan 11 Sterling hit a three-month low versus the dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in the euro versus the U.S. currency due to concerns that European countries are struggling to agree to new fiscal rules.
The pound fell roughly 0.8 percent on the day to $1.5354, its weakest since early October.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling rebounded on Friday and was on track for its strongest week against the euro for almost three months, after year-end UK manufacturing and trade data beat expectations and allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling jumped above $1.25 on Friday after data showed UK industrial output rose more than expected in December and the trade deficit was narrower than forecast, allaying fears of a slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.