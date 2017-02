LONDON Jan 12 Sterling fell to a three-month low versus the dollar on Thursday, dragged lower by its fall against the euro as investors took profit on short positions in the single currency.

Sterling fell to $1.5288, below the previous day's low of $1.5308 to bring it close to the October 2011 low of $1.5270.

The losses came as the euro rose 0.25 percent to 83.06 pence.

(Reporting by London Forex team)