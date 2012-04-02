UPDATE 1-Pound gains ground as Lords launch Brexit debate
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds fresh quote)
LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a 4-1/2 month high against the dollar on Monday, with traders citing buying by model funds ahead of UK manufacturing PMI data at 0828 GMT.
Sterling rose around 0.2 percent on the day to $1.6042, triggering reported stop loss buy orders on the break above Friday's high of $1.6037. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds fresh quote)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices)