LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a 4-1/2 month high against the dollar on Monday, with traders citing buying by model funds ahead of UK manufacturing PMI data at 0828 GMT.

Sterling rose around 0.2 percent on the day to $1.6042, triggering reported stop loss buy orders on the break above Friday's high of $1.6037. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)