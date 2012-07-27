LONDON, July 27 Sterling hit its highest in
five-week high against the dollar on Friday, tracking gains in
the euro and other riskier currencies as speculation of European
Central Bank action lifted investors' appetite for buying
riskier assets and currencies.
Euro zone peripheral bond yields fell after French newspaper
Le Monde reported the European Central Bank and euro zone
governments were preparing co-ordinated action to cut Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs.
Sterling rose around 0.4 percent on the day to
$1.5747, surpassing the July 19 high of $1.5738.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)