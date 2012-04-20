LONDON, April 20 Sterling rose to a five-month high against the dollar on Friday, supported ahead of UK retail sales data due at 0830 GMT and helped by gains in the euro after a better-than-expected German Ifo sentiment survey.

The pound rose to $1.6083 against the dollar, its strongest since November 2011. However, traders cited offers ahead of a reported options barrier at $1.61 that may cap sterling's gains. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)