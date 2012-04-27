LONDON, April 27 The euro fell to its lowest in nearly two years against sterling on Friday, knocked by Standard & Poor's two-notch credit rating downgrade on Spain which exacerbated worries about debt problems in peripheral euro zone countries.

The common currency fell 0.3 percent on the day to 81.38 pence, dropping below a trough of 81.43 pence hit earlier this week to mark is lowest level in 22 months.

Further losses would see it target 80.67 pence, a low hit in late June 2010, a break of which would open up the prospect of a breach of the psychologically key 80 pence level. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)