LONDON, June 26 The euro fell to its lowest in nearly four weeks against sterling on Tuesday as rising peripheral euro zone bond yields and concerns this week's EU summit may achieve little encouraged investors to seek alternatives to the common currency.

The euro fell to 80.05 pence, breaking below support at the June 12 low of 80.115 pence to hit its lowest since May 31.

Traders said the euro may be supported in the near term by reported bids at 80.00 pence at around 79.90 pence.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)