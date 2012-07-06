LONDON, July 6 The euro hit a 3-1/2 year low against sterling on Friday, tracking a fall in the euro/dollar after lacklustre U.S. jobs data stoked demand for safe haven currencies and investors concerned about the debt crisis cut exposure to the euro zone.

The common currency dropped to 79.435 pence, its lowest level since November 2008. It triggered reported stop loss sell orders around 79.45 pence and fell past an options barrier at 79.50 pence, traders said. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)