LONDON, July 11 The euro fell to a 3-1/2 year against the British pound on Wednesday as investors seeking safety from the euro zone debt crisis stepped up sales of the single currency, with peripheral bond yields still at elevated levels.

The euro fell below reported option barriers at 78.90 to 78.87 pence, its lowest level since late 2008 and down 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro has weakened considerably since the European Central Bank lowered its deposit rate to zero on Thursday.

It was weighed down by comments from Prime Minister Mario Monti who said on Tuesday his country could be interested in tapping the euro zone's rescue fund for bond support has put pressure on Italian bond yields.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer)