LONDON, July 18 The euro fell to its lowest in 3-1/2 years against the UK pound on Wednesday, extending broad losses after media reports of comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the euro project.

The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to hit 78.30 pence, its weakest since late 2008.

Merkel told her own party: "We have not yet shaped the European project so that we can be sure that everything will turn out well".

This caused the euro to erase earlier gains after Bank of England minutes revealed a debate about a possible interest rate cut and additional asset purchasing. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)