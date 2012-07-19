UPDATE 1-Sterling struggles as markets take Brexit breather
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, July 19 Sterling rose to a two-week high against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday as appetite for perceived riskier currencies picked up and European stock markets climbed.
The pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.5693, its highest level since July 3. Traders cited offers from Asian investors around $1.57 that could cap further gains. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by William James)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds detail)