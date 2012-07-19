LONDON, July 19 The euro fell to a 3-1/2 year low against sterling on Thursday as investors continued to dump Europe's common currency in favour of safer alternatives.

The euro fell to 78.285 pence against the pound, the lowest level since November 2008.

Traders said stop-loss sell orders were triggered on the break below 78.30 pence, the previous day's low, but the euro stopped short of a reported options barrier at 78.25 pence. (Reporting by Michael Szabo; editing by Jessica Mortimer)