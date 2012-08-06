LONDON Aug 6 The euro rose to its highest level in a month against sterling as investors unwound bearish bets in the euro against riskier currencies on expectations of future action by the European Central Bank to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

The pound was also undermined by a weak UK housing survey which followed weak economic data last week.

The euro rose to 79.525 pence, with traders saying it surpassed reported offers at 79.50 pence. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)