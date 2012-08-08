(Corrects headline to show sterling rises, not falls)

LONDON Aug 8 Sterling rose on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut its forecasts for medium-term growth and for inflation by less than some traders had expected.

Despite the downbeat predictions, the BoE said in its Inflation Report the scale of the UK contraction in the last three quarters had been amplified by one-off factors and that weakness in construction activity was unlikely to last.

The pound rose as far as $1.5605 from around $1.5575 before the BoE report. It then gave up most of those gains to last trade at $1.5588, down 0.2 percent on the day.

The euro fell to a session low of 79.27 pence from 79.42 beforehand. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Swaha Pattanaik)