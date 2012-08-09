* Sterling edges up but still vulnerable due to weak economy

* UK trade data due at 0830 GMT

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 9 Sterling edged higher on Thursday, holding on to solid gains made the previous day after the Bank of England played down the possibility of an interest rate cut, though wariness about a weak UK economy was expected to limit gains.

Sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.5671, having earlier extended Wednesday's gains to reach a one-week high of $1.5686.

The British pound jumped on Wednesday after BoE chief Mervyn King dampened what had been growing expectations of an interest rate cut, arguing that such a move would damage some financial institutions and be "counter-productive".

This prompted market players to trim bets on a weaker pound but analysts expected the positive effect of this to be short-lived, with a string of recent weak economic data keeping alive the prospect of more monetary easing.

The comments came as the BoE presented its quarterly Inflation Report in which it forecast the economy would barely grow this year and cut its projections for growth and inflation.

"The feeling is that the pound is not so fashionable any more. The Inflation Report underpinned what seems to be a growing line of UK negative data," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

The pound was also buoyed against the dollar, along with gains in equities and riskier currencies, after weaker than anticipated China inflation data left the door open for further monetary stimulus in the world's second biggest economy.

Market players awaited UK trade data at 0830 GMT. This was forecast to show a slight widening in the trade deficit which was not expected to be market-moving.

However, a particularly weak number that exacerbated concerns about a deepening UK recession could weigh on the pound.

Figures last month showed the UK economy shrank by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2012, marking its third consecutive quarter of contraction, and surveys since then have pointed to a poor start to the second half of the year.

"While sterling likely has some of the negatives of the weak UK economy in the price already, we believe that sterling should remain vulnerable to any further economic disappointments ahead," Citi analysts said in a note.

They added that Citi's forecasts for the UK economy were more downbeat than those presented in the BoE Inflation Report.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 78.86 pence, close to a low of 78.80 pence reached on Wednesday.

The euro was not expected to fall far. The European Central Bank said last Thursday it could resume buying Spanish and Italian bonds to reduce sky-high borrowing costs, calming some of the fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

This also stemmed the rush by investors out of euros into perceived safer assets, including sterling, which rose to a near four-year high against the single currency last month. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)