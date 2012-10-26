LONDON Oct 26 The euro fell to a three-week low against the UK pound on Friday, extending falls the previous day after strong UK data prompted investors to trim bets on more UK monetary easing.

The euro fell 0.15 percent to 80.115 pence, dropping below reported bids around 80.20 pence and the previous day's low of 80.195 pence to mark its lowest since Oct. 3.

More losses would see it target 80 pence and the 55-day moving average around 79.93 pence.

The euro's falls against sterling also mirrored a drop against the dollar as stock markets came under selling pressure. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)