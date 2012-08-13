UPDATE 1-Sterling hits 2-month high to euro after Le Pen poll gain
* Graphic: Trade-weighted post EU vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds new quote)
LONDON Aug 13 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by a rise in the euro which traders said helped it to trigger stop-loss buy orders in thin volumes.
The pound edged into positive territory to hit $1.5710, its strongest level since July 31, breaking through stops above $1.5700. It was last at $1.5696.
Further gains could see it target its 200-day moving average at $1.5723. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted post EU vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds new quote)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds fresh quote)