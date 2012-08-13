* Sterling falls versus broadly firmer euro

* CPI data on Tuesday may increase chances of more BoE easing

* Pound hits 2-week high against dollar

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 13 Sterling fell against the euro on Monday on expectations that UK data due this week will bolster the case for more monetary stimulus from the Bank of England to support a flagging economy.

But the pound rose to a two-week high against a broadly weaker dollar as expectations the European Central Bank will take action soon to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs to ease the euro zone debt crisis dampened safe-haven flows into the dollar.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at 78.70 pence, recovering from a drop to 78.285 pence last week when sterling gained after BoE Governor Mervyn King dampened speculation the central bank might cut interest rates.

Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.1 percent to a high of $1.5717, its strongest since late July. It was last at $1.5701.

A busy week for data releases begins with UK inflation data on Tuesday. This is expected to show the annual consumer price index slipping to 2.3 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June.

"If CPI comes in weaker than expected you could see people thinking that the BoE won't be able to wait (before opting for more stimulus) and may have to act before November," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

Many analysts believe growing evidence of a faltering economy will force the BoE into action, probably resulting in more money being pumped into the economy via the bank's asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing (QE).

Most expect this would come in November, when the current QE programme is due to end, though it could be sooner.

Quantitative easing is seen as negative for the pound as it involves the central bank flooding the market with the currency.

DATA AHEAD

As well as CPI, the UK is also due to release unemployment numbers and retail sales later this week. Minutes to this month's BoE Monetary Policy Committee decision will also be closely watched.

"The pound faces a barrage of dangerous news," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"Short sterling/dollar with a stop at $1.5750 could be an attractive position to start the week."

Figures last month showed the UK economy shrank 0.7 percent in the second quarter, marking its third consecutive quarter of contraction, and surveys since then have so far pointed to a poor start to the second half of the year.

Some analysts believe the central bank could still cut interest rates but King's comments last week suggested QE was a more likely option given borrowing costs are already at a record low 0.5 percent and a further cut would have a limited impact. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)