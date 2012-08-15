LONDON Aug 15 Sterling rose to a two-week high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes showed policymakers did not discuss a rate cut while UK jobs data was better than forecast.

The pound's trade-weighted index rose to 84.3, its strongest since July 31, BoE data showed.

The gain in the index was driven by the pound's rise against the euro, which fell to a near two-week low of 78.26 pence. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)