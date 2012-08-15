* Sterling rises as BoE mins show no rate cut discussed

* UK jobs data better than expected

* Pound hits 2-week trade-weighted high, rises vs euro

* But gains seen limited due to worries about weak economy

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 15 Sterling rose on Wednesday, hitting its highest in two weeks against a basket of currencies after Bank of England minutes showed policymakers did not discuss an interest rate cut while UK jobs data was better than forecast.

The pound's trade-weighted index rose to 84.3, its strongest since July 31, BoE data showed, helped as it rose to its highest in nearly two weeks against the euro.

But its gains were tempered as the minutes also revealed the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee discussed whether to step up the bank's asset purchase programme, or quantitative easing, after a run of data that has increased worries about the UK economy.

Quantitative easing is seen as negative for the pound as it involves the central bank flooding the market with the currency.

Sterling was also helped by data showing the number of Britons out of work at its lowest level in nearly a year in the three months to June, though analysts and traders were concerned this was due to a short-term effect from the London Olympics.

"Sterling got a temporary boost after the slightly better jobs data, but that could just be skewed by the Olympics," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX Broker at ETX Capital.

"The MPC seems to be sitting on the fence, hoping that data will show the way forward. It looks like a rate cut is not on the agenda but more QE is possible."

The euro fell 0.4 percent to 78.26 pence after it broke below chart support at its 21-day moving average of 78.49 pence. This left it just shy of the Aug. 2 low of 78.24 pence. Traders also cited talk of euro selling by a European central bank that has been diversifying its reserves into Swedish crowns and British pounds.

But sterling's gains against the dollar were fleeting. It was last flat at $1.5677, having briefly risen to $1.5700, leaving it capped below strong chart resistance at its 200-day moving average of $1.5719 and Tuesday's two-week high of $1.5730.

Many in the market still believe the BoE will opt for more monetary easing in the coming months to aid an economy struggling in a deep recession.

Figures last month showed the economy shrank 0.7 percent in the second quarter, its third consecutive quarterly contraction, and surveys since then have pointed to a poor start to the second half of the year.

The BoE also expressed concerns about sterling's recent rise in the minutes, saying the pound's gradual appreciation against the euro weakens the prospects for UK rebalancing towards net exports. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)