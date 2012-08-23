LONDON Aug 23 The euro hit a two-week high against sterling on Thursday, helped by gains in the single currency versus the dollar while traders cited a large sterling sell order from a UK clearer.

The euro rose around 0.3 percent on the day to 79.11 pence, its highest level since Aug. 8.

Resistance to further euro gains was expected around the 55-day moving average at 79.29 pence.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)