LONDON Aug 24 Sterling fell on Friday while UK gilt futures extended gains after a revision to UK second-quarter gross domestic product came in line with expectations, wrongfooting some who had expected a much shallower recession.

The pound fell to a session low of $1.5821 after the data was released from around $1.5845 beforehand. The euro rose to a two-week high of 79.28 pence from around 79.15 pence, unchanged on the day.

The September gilt future rose and was last 17 ticks up on the day at 121.12, having stood 3 ticks up before the release (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nia Williams)