LONDON, Sept 3 Sterling rose to a near two-week high against the dollar and gilt futures fell on Monday after UK manufacturing PMI data was stronger than expected, prompting market players to take a slightly brighter view of the UK economy.

Sterling climbed 0.2 percent on the day to $1.5906 from $1.5868 before the data was released. The pound stalled just below resistance around the August 23 high of $1.5912.

The December gilt future pared gains by around 10 ticks after the data, and at 0832 GMT was 8 ticks up on the day at 121.03. (Reporting by Nia Williams and David Milliken; editing by Anirban Nag)